“We’ve incorporated more ergonomics and comfort features to make the driving environment more automotive.” —Stu Russoli, Mack’s highway product manager. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)

Mack Trucks is rolling out all-new interiors for its Granite and Mack Pinnacle models, along with new LED headlights and a new grille for the Pinnacle as well.

“The new interiors for the Mack Pinnacle and Granite speak to the design team’s focus on driver comfort,” noted Jonathan Randall, Mack’s senior vice president of sales, in a statement. “Everything from the dash to the racecar-like feel of the steering wheel was carefully designed to make things better for drivers and owner-operators, and consequently, for fleets looking to retain them.”

He said Mack captured feedback from “thousands of drivers” on what matters to them, feedback that then drove design changes to the new Pinnacle and Granite interiors.

One of the most noticeable of those interior changes is a new gauge cluster and dash layout that Mack said improves visibility and readability, while putting frequently used controls at the driver’s fingertips.

Switches are repositioned higher on the dash, while the Mack mDRIVE automated manual transmission (AMT) shift pad is now within easier reach as well.

The dash panel has room for up to 18 easy-to-read switches, which feature laser etched labeling that won’t rub off, even after repeated use over the life of the truck, the OEM pointed out.

Other features of the new interior packages include:

HVAC, short for “heating, ventilation and air conditioning,” controls that now include an automatic temperature control feature that maintains the temperature set by the driver.

A new lower center console includes cup holders and storage bins, and can be easily removed for cleaning.

Multiple 12-volt and USB charging ports are available throughout the dash, along with a new non-slip pad on top of the dash features two USB charging ports.

A race car-inspired flat-bottom steering wheel that improves driver comfort while making entering and exiting the vehicle easier. The new steering wheel also gives the driver a better view of the dash, and can be equipped with illuminated cruise control, Bluetooth and audio system buttons.

Updates to the Mack’s Co-Pilot display, located behind the steering wheel, include a new 5-inch, full-color screen for better visibility and more intuitive navigation through its many functions. Additionally, controls for the Co-Pilot functions are now located on the updated right-hand steering column stalk.

A new information and entertainment option, featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display, is available in both the Pinnacle and Granite models, providing safe access to Apple Car Play, satellite radio, weather band radio and TomTom truck navigation. The display is also compatible with third-party back-up camera systems.

“We’ve incorporated more ergonomics and comfort features to make the driving environment more automotive,” added Stu Russoli, Mack's highway product manager. “These enhancements make a real difference to the driver who’s behind the wheel all day, every day.”