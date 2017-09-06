TravelCenters of America LLC, which operates TA and Petro Stopping Centers-branded truck stops, has moved its national call center to a new facility and reorganized the leadership team overseeing its Roadsquad breakdown response service under new leadership.

The company said its RoadSquad and customer service teams recently moved into a 32,000 sq. ft. call center in Westlake, OH, equipped with larger work places, an expansive training room and the latest in call center technology.

That should enable the RoadSquad team to expand their customer base and provide breakdown and call center services for additional fleets across the country, noted Tom O’Brien, president and CEO of TravelCenters, in a statement.

“Our new space gives us the tools we need for expanding TA Truck Service’s RoadSquad emergency breakdown service, and we are already seeing improvements in speed of service and the new customer on-boarding process,” he added.

“Trucking companies often find that outsourcing the breakdown response process to RoadSquad, from breakdown call to back-on-the-road, provides not only more up-time for their vehicles, but also frees them to focus more on their core business,” O’Brien noted.

He said the TA Truck Service National Call Center and Roadsquad service are now under the leadership of Vice President Sandra Sanford.

“The new space and additional resources allow our team, led by 14-year TA veteran Sanford to better serve our professional drivers and to get them back on the road quickly and safely,” “O’Brien explained. “Whether the call is for a simple out-of-fuel, a tire, or more complex issues, our highly-trained technicians provide more services than most alternatives.”