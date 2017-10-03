The new HV Series vocational truck model from Navistar. It will be ready for market delivery by March 2018. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)

The new International HV Series from Navistar is being touted as the “go-to” truck for vocational fleets, according to Michael Cancelliere, president of truck and parts for the OEM, and is a vehicle “redesigned from the inside out” to give drivers a more comfortable and productive work environment.

The HV Series also features Navistar’s Diamond Logic electrical system for the automation of tasks and interlocks to help protect both equipment and crew and can be spec’d with the new 12.4-liter International A26 engine that offers 475 hp and 1,700 lb.-ft. of torque.

"Customers and truck equipment manufacturers gave us feedback during the design process and, as a result, we have made the highly versatile, rugged and reliable HV Series easy to integrate body solutions seamlessly," noted Denny Mooney, Navistar’s senior vice president of global product development, in a statement. "In the HV Series our engineers have successfully incorporated driver feedback into a severe service truck designed to be easily configurable for any application."

The new HV Series features a number of new designed features:

Heavy duty, double-sided galvanized steel cab for long-term durability.

Huck bolt chassis fasteners provide superior clamping force and that don’t come loose even in extreme environments.

A clean Cab-to-Axle (CA) configuration to minimize costly post-production modifications.

20,000 lb. off-set bowl front drive axle allows for a lower ride height than a traditional center bowl.

Super Single half-inch thick fame rail rated up to 3.35M RBM.

Integral 20-in. and 27-in. frame extensions that are not bolt-on for added strength and reliability.

Available stainless-steel oil pan for reduced corrosion in highly corrosive applications.

New industry-standard J1939 electrical system architecture and improved harnessing to maximize uptime.

An all-new HVAC system, designed for reliability, now includes a high-performance MAX defrost feature.

An optional feature is Navistar’s OnCommand Connection remote diagnostics system and over-the-air (OTA) programming system. OTA, available through the nine-pin International LINK device, enables drivers or fleet managers to use a mobile interface to initiate authorized engine programming at the customer's facility over a safe, secure Wi-Fi Connection.

The service offers drivers and fleets an easy, secure means of updating engine control modules to reflect the latest manufacturer-approved calibrations, without the necessity of visiting a dealer or other service facility, the OEM stressed.

From a driver’s perspective, Navistar has tweaked the design of the HV Series to offer more comfort and opportunity for more productivity:

Redesigned cab doors with a lower bottom glass edge and removed the vent window giving the driver a single large piece of glass to look through, greatly improving side visibility and reducing blind spots.

Reshaped doors and side glass for better positioning of optional pedestal mirrors so drivers turn their heads 15% less on the left side and 5% less on the passenger side, making it easier to keep their eyes on the road while reducing neck strain over the long haul.

An all-new dash designed for the driver with more space for additional rocker switches.

An available premium gauge cluster designed with driver input that is customizable with virtual gauges.

An easy-access column-mounted stalk shifter integrated with engine braking to help keep hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Introduced the 'wing panel' dash' tailored for the vocational truck and driver. The new stalk shifter placement and the lower instrument panel design greatly improve leg room for the driver, especially at the knee. An additional vent has been added to help keep the middle front passenger comfortable.

Dashboard space for up to 30 customizable switches ensuring functionality of any type of body that is mounted on the back. Switches offer large easy to read text and recognizable ISO symbols and are back lit for easy viewing at night and offer seven unique color options for the indicator lights.

A new fuse panel is much easier to service with no exposed wires. The panel has a new spill proof design allowing liquids to flow into a gutter around the panel and drain to the outside of the vehicle without damaging any electronics.

With an inside wheel cut of up to 50 degrees, the HV Series can more easily navigate tight city streets or construction sites – saving driver time, reducing work-site collisions and boosting productivity.

The HV Series is available in a variety of specifications – Regular Cab, Extended Cab, and Crew Cab – and is now available for order with deliveries expected starting in March 2018.