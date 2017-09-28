Navistar at NACV

Navistar at NACVSep 28, 2017
At the North American Commercial Vehicle show this week in Atlanta, GA, Navistar International Corp. said it plans to develop fully integrated diesel big bore powertrains in conjunction with Volkswagen Truck & Bus for the North American market in 2021. This results from VW’s agreement to purchase a 16.94% stake in Navistar last year – a deal that formally closed this past March. At NACV, the companies also said they will develop an electric-powered, medium-duty vehicle for the U.S. and Canada in late 2019 or early 2020. Navistar also showed off a bevy of its truck and engine products at NACV this year, too, which you can view here. (Photos: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)