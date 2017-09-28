Navistar at NACV

“Our alliance with Volkswagen Truck & Bus is allowing us to move much more quickly into electric propulsion thanks to our ability to leverage their technology investments and components in segments of the market where we’re already a leader,” Navistar's Clarke said. “We believe the Class 6/7 vehicle is ideal for electric powertrain solutions in the near term, given its abundance of packaging space, and that these vehicles typically run short distances and can depot to recharge at the end of the day.”

Navistar launched a new HV truck line at NACV; a vocational model that can be spec'd wiht the A26 engine. Additionally, the OEM said a 51-inch sleeper cab is now an available for both its HX520 and HX620 vocational models, while the A26 engine is also now an option for the full HX series.

Troy Clarke, Navistar’s chairman, president, and CEO, and Andreas Renschler, CEO of Volkswagen Truck & Bus, said at NACV they’ll converge their respective connectivity platforms – Navistar’s OnCommand Connection and VWs RIO – to create a single global connected platform that would cover about 650,000 vehicles worldwide. That will begin with the adoption of common, in-cab connecting device hardware.

The International A26, officially launched back in February, is a 12.4-liter diesel designed for the Class 8 market. Developed through an initiative called “Project Alpha,” which brought together a new team of top powertrain engineers, the engine represents what the OEM called “a fresh approach” that emphasized simplicity over complexity and using only proven components. The A26 meets a demanding B10 design life standard for 1.2 million miles, Navistar added.

Navistar brought its "CataLIST" Super Truck to NACV; a tractor that when connected to a Wabash-built trailer achieves 13 miles per gallon and improves "freight efficiency" some 104% compared to the 2009 model tractor used as the "baseline" for the project. More details regarding the CataLIST are available by clicking here .

The International Truck division of Navistar is rolling out what it calls “major enhancements” to its LoneStar highway tractor , which was originally introduced back in 2008 . Hood design changes and new seven-pound-lighter pedestal mirrors when combined with the new Cummins X15 engine models available for the LoneStar improve fuel efficiency by 3% versus previous iterations of the vehicle. However, Navistar’s new A26 engine will not be available for the company’s retooled LoneStar

At the North American Commercial Vehicle show this week in Atlanta, GA, Navistar International Corp. said it plans to develop fully integrated diesel big bore powertrains in conjunction with Volkswagen Truck & Bus for the North American market in 2021. This results from VW’s agreement to purchase a 16.94% stake in Navistar last year – a deal that formally closed this past March. At NACV, the companies also said they will develop an electric-powered, medium-duty vehicle for the U.S. and Canada in late 2019 or early 2020. Navistar also showed off a bevy of its truck and engine products at NACV this year, too, which you can view here. (Photos: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)