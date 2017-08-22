American Trucker
Gearing up for truck convoy training

Aug 22, 2017
    Most of the seven-ton trucks rolling for convoy duty position a Marine rifleman on top of the roof to act as an observer – and for eradicating any hostiles that might attack the convoy.

    U.S. Marine Pfc. Olivia Rutherford, an ammunition technician with CLB-5 completes final paperwork to receive blank ammunition during field exercises; ammo she’ll be trucking up to the units engaged in combat simulations. Safety is a number one concern while transporting ammunition, thus having a fire extinguisher near at hand – along with other safety precautions – is extremely important.

    Pfc. Rutherford unloads a box of 5.56 mm blank ammunition during Marine warfare exercises in California. Marines with CLB-5 participating in the annual Mountain Training Exercise received more than 9,000 rounds of blank ammunition, delivered almost exclusively by truck.

    CLB-5 motor transport Marines get their 7-ton supply trucks ready to hit the mountainous terrain in and around Bridgeport, CA, during convoy training. Motor transport troopers must take a mountain driving course in order to drive in the mountains of Bridgeport due to steep road grades they must navigate.

    Napoleon once remarked that armies do not march on their feet; rather, they march on their bellies. That’s why this CLB-5 convoy is important; it is delivering food (called “chow” by the troopers) and water to Marines with the 2d Battalion within the 8th Marine Regiment during combat maneuvers.

    CLB-5 Marines participate in “convoy training evolution” to get used to driving trucks in semi-dark conditions.

    Vehicle maintenance is always a pressing concern during convoy training. Here U.S. Marine Cpl. David Moyer, a motor transportation operator with CLB-5, checks the engine of a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, a vehicle more widely known by its nickname: Humvee.

    Front line troops need a great many things delivered to them to maintain their combat effectiveness; including clean water. Here U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jack Cohen, a motor transportation operator with CLB-5 transfers water from one truck-mounted SIXCON water storage tank to another during convoy training.

    Here, non-commissioned Marine officers (those with sergeant’s stripes)  CLB-5 receive a briefing prior to a convoy operations during Mountain Training Exercise 4-17 at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in California. Information is passed down from the non-commissioned officers to the junior Marines to ensure they know where to go and what to do.

When you are tasked with handling combat logistics for the U.S. Marin Corps, trucks are but one of the tools you need to use to fulfill that mission. Delivering food, water, and ammunition to the front lines under fire and in bad weather is no easy task, so the Marines engage in regular training to ensure their motor transport troopers know what to do in such situations. A recent training exercise in the mountains of California by Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (CLB-5) of the Combat Logistics Regiment 1 within the 1st Marine Logistics Group illustrates just some of the tasks these Marines undergo as part of that logistics learning process. (All photos by Lance Cpl. Timothy Shoemaker.)

