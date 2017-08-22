Gearing up for truck convoy training

Gearing up for truck convoy trainingAug 22, 2017
When you are tasked with handling combat logistics for the U.S. Marin Corps, trucks are but one of the tools you need to use to fulfill that mission. Delivering food, water, and ammunition to the front lines under fire and in bad weather is no easy task, so the Marines engage in regular training to ensure their motor transport troopers know what to do in such situations. A recent training exercise in the mountains of California by Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (CLB-5) of the Combat Logistics Regiment 1 within the 1st Marine Logistics Group illustrates just some of the tasks these Marines undergo as part of that logistics learning process. (All photos by Lance Cpl. Timothy Shoemaker.)