Gearing up for truck convoy training

Here, non-commissioned Marine officers (those with sergeant’s stripes) CLB-5 receive a briefing prior to a convoy operations during Mountain Training Exercise 4-17 at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in California. Information is passed down from the non-commissioned officers to the junior Marines to ensure they know where to go and what to do.

Napoleon once remarked that armies do not march on their feet; rather, they march on their bellies. That’s why this CLB-5 convoy is important; it is delivering food (called “chow” by the troopers) and water to Marines with the 2d Battalion within the 8th Marine Regiment during combat maneuvers.

CLB-5 motor transport Marines get their 7-ton supply trucks ready to hit the mountainous terrain in and around Bridgeport, CA, during convoy training. Motor transport troopers must take a mountain driving course in order to drive in the mountains of Bridgeport due to steep road grades they must navigate.

U.S. Marine Pfc. Olivia Rutherford, an ammunition technician with CLB-5 completes final paperwork to receive blank ammunition during field exercises; ammo she’ll be trucking up to the units engaged in combat simulations. Safety is a number one concern while transporting ammunition, thus having a fire extinguisher near at hand – along with other safety precautions – is extremely important.

When you are tasked with handling combat logistics for the U.S. Marin Corps, trucks are but one of the tools you need to use to fulfill that mission. Delivering food, water, and ammunition to the front lines under fire and in bad weather is no easy task, so the Marines engage in regular training to ensure their motor transport troopers know what to do in such situations. A recent training exercise in the mountains of California by Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (CLB-5) of the Combat Logistics Regiment 1 within the 1st Marine Logistics Group illustrates just some of the tasks these Marines undergo as part of that logistics learning process. (All photos by Lance Cpl. Timothy Shoemaker.)