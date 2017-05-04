USA Truck Inc. is improving its owner/operator compensation package to include 68 percent of line haul revenue, the Van Buren, AR-based truckload carrier reports.



“In past few years, we have greatly increased the number of owner/operators driving for USA Truck,” says James D. Reed, president and CEO. “Improving their compensation is part of our continuing effort to ensure all our driver team members are among the best treated and best compensated drivers on the road today.”



Other improvements to the overall compensation package include payments for fuel surcharge and base plates.

“Also, there are no fees for trailer rentals,” adds Steve Brantley, director – driver recruiting. “Most freight available is drop and hook, with no-touch freight accounting for 98 percent. Plus, owner/operators gain access to excellent insurance rates available through their association with USA Truck.”