Truckload carrier USA Truck Inc. is increasing the pay scale for its driver team members effective immediately, the company reports.

“There is nothing better than being able to tell our drivers: You’re getting a raise,” and James D. Reed, president and CEO. “This pay raise is part of our ongoing effort to make sure our driver team members are among the best treated and best compensated drivers on the road today.”

Reed said the pay raise comes after USA Truck added XM Satellite Radio to its tractors and raised rates for unexpected down time and short haul. “We’ve also make it easier for our driver team members to earn a performance bonus. In fact, they can be paid for mileage, mileage bonus, longevity and detention,” said Reed.

“We know that experienced truck drivers have many choices among carriers. We are grateful that our driver team members have chosen USA Truck. We are committed to providing them with the best overall experience and the best compensation package available.”