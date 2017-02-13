The Veterans Administration (VA) has officially accredited truckload carrier U.S. Xpress as part of the Post 9/11 GI Bill Apprenticeship Program. With the accreditation, eligible veterans can receive their tax-free educational benefits directly from the VA while training as a professional truck driver or diesel technician for U.S. Xpress.

Veterans who enter this exclusive program can apply to receive their tax-free educational benefits – up to $25,700 depending on their years of service – as an income supplement on top of their U.S. Xpress salary. Today, a veteran entering the Apprenticeship Program as a professional truck driver can expect to earn between $50,000 and $70,000 based upon which driving opportunity the veteran qualifies for at U.S. Xpress, according to the company. This means veterans in this training program can now earn up to $82,000 in their first year with the company. If a veteran chooses to enter the program as a diesel technician, they can expect to earn between $35,000 and $50,000 depending upon experience and performance.

“At U.S. Xpress, we value the strong work ethic and leadership experience veterans can bring to our company. Beyond that, veterans have a sense of productivity, accountability and a ‘can-do’ attitude that will serve them well in the trucking industry, which is why we actively look to hire veterans in every aspect of our company,” said Eric Fuller, president and chief operating officer of U.S. Xpress.

Upon enrolling in the Post 9/11 GI Bill Apprenticeship Program, veterans are allowed to draw their GI Bill benefits for up to the 24 months, giving them additional compensation and financial stability as they transition from the military to civilian life. The amount each veteran is entitled to receive depends upon the length of service and service type (Active Duty, National Guard or Reserve). After completing the Apprenticeship Program, veterans will become a certified Heavy Duty Truck Driver or Diesel Technician for U.S. Xpress.

“Our veterans have always played an essential role in keeping our country strong, and now, we want veterans to put their skills to work as a U.S. Xpress truck driver and serve our country in a new way – one that will help keep the transportation industry moving forward and our economy strong,” said Fuller. “I truly believe our new apprenticeship program will help make this possible by giving veterans added financial stability as they transition out of the military and into a new career path as a professional truck driver or diesel technician at U.S. Xpress.”

U.S. Xpress originally launched its Military Recruitment Initiative back in July 2016 as part of the company’s commitment to providing veterans with an opportunity to start a new career in transportation.

Fuller continued, “U.S. Xpress is committed to hiring veterans throughout the company as the skills and abilities they have gained from serving in the military are highly transferable to what we do each and every day to successfully serve the needs of our clients. By offering a Post 9/11 GI Bill Apprenticeship Program, U.S. Xpress now has new recruitment tool to help hire more veterans and bring the company one step closer to reaching our goal of having veterans comprise at least 20 percent of our workforce.”

For more information on job opportunities at U.S. Xpress, veterans can click here or call a U.S. Xpress recruiter at (866) 642-9587.