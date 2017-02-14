David Webb, of Billings, Montana, a professional truck driver for Wilson Logistics Inc., has been named a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). He is being recognized for stopping a dump truck after its driver suffered a heart murmur and administering CPR to the driver.

Webb and his wife Carol were driving eastbound on State Route 2 in Wenatchee, WA, last June when they noticed a local dump truck with a pup trailer suddenly swerve to the left and rub against a jersey barrier. Webb drove up beside the truck and noticed that the driver was slumped over the steering wheel. He quickly pulled his truck to the shoulder of the road as Carol called 911.

Acting swiftly, Webb then chased after the dump truck on foot. Once Webb caught up to the truck, he opened the door and set the brakes. When the dump truck was safely stopped, Webb tried to get the driver’s attention but noticed he was not breathing. Webb removed the driver from his seat and began performing CPR along with two other good Samaritans until emergency medical services arrived. The driver was taken to the local hospital and recovered.

Webb has been a professional truck driver for 22 years after serving for 10 years in the U.S. Army. Although she doesn’t drive, Carol joins him frequently on his travels across the country. They have been married for 22 years.

For his willingness to assist his fellow driver, TCA has presented David with a certificate, patch, lapel pin, and truck decals. Wilson Logistics, Inc. also received a certificate acknowledging David Webb as a Highway Angel.