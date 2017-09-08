The Rolling Strong health screenings will be hosted by select TA and Petro truck stops. (Photo: TA)

Driver wellness firm Rolling Strong, a division of Velociti, today is partnering with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and TA and Petro Stopping Centers to provide wellness coaching and health screenings at select truck stops across the country during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week Sept. 10-16 this year.

“We have always been focused on reversing the declining health of America’s CDL drivers,” noted Rolling Strong’s founder and COO Bob Perry in a statement. “We can empower more drivers to take control of their health and wellness, and make them less likely to suffer an on-the-job injury and get home safely.”

During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Rolling Strong Driver Appreciation Health Fairs will be held at eight TA and Petro Stopping Centers across the country. At each location, Rolling Strong will provide CDL wellness coaches from 10 am until 4 pm to conduct health coaching and screenings consisting of weight, blood pressure, heart rate, and body mass index or BMI measurements.

Coaches will also have self-testing glucose readers available for drivers who need to test their blood sugar.

The St. Christopher Truckers Fund, a charity that helps sick and injured truckers and their families, will also be on hand to provide vouchers for drivers to get free flu, shingles and pneumonia vaccines at participating pharmacies.

Those fairs will be held at the following locations: