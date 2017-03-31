The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) has just launched an online data collection to solicit commercial driver perspectives on a number of top industry issues. The driver feedback will be utilized in several ATRI studies focused on transportation infrastructure funding, the driver shortage, and improving highway safety.

ATRI initially collected driver input on these topics through a survey at last week's Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) where ATRI staff collected over 500 driver surveys. The online version of the same survey conducted at MATS will allow larger numbers of professional drivers to weigh in on these important topics.

"Driver involvement is so critical to ATRI's research and we were extremely pleased with the number of surveys completed at MATS," said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI President and COO. "We encourage drivers to spend a few minutes completing the online survey so that driver opinions are included in the research on these timely issues."

The survey is available online HERE.