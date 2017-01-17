CFI, a Joplin, MO-based truckload carrier that has also operated as Con-way Truckload, returns to the company roots of service excellence through strategic investments in three categories: personnel, equipment and technology, the company says.

To demonstrate that CFI values its drivers, it is investing in them in 2017 with a per-mile raise, which goes into effect this month. When combined with CFI's existing compensation and incentive programs, the raise increases total starting per-mile pay for new-hire one-year experienced drivers to a total of 44.5 cents per mile, according to the company.

Team drivers, independent contractors and hourly California drivers also received compensation increases. Enhanced paid time off and home time policies, along with additional in-house phone support, makes CFI one of the most driver-friendly companies in the industry.

"The iconic CFI brand is back and returning to what made us great with our commitment to drivers, customers and service," said Tim Staroba, president, CFI. "We take pride in providing competitive compensation, newer equipment and advanced technology. Our drivers are the company's most important asset; we empower and incent them to operate our equipment as safely and efficiently as possible."

Respecting driver preference, in 2017 CFI says it will add 626 new Kenworth T680 tractors to the fleet. The tractors come with Cummins engines and automated manual transmissions.

"Kenworth and CFI have an excellent relationship, and we appreciate the company's significant addition of Kenworth T680s with 76-inch sleepers – the driver's truck," said Kevin Baney, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. "The Kenworth T680 provides outstanding driver comfort, excellent fuel efficiency, low cost of ownership, exceptional reliability and durability, and quiet operation that will benefit CFI and its drivers." These new tractors are expected to begin arriving in March.

After researching on-board communication systems through pilot programs, focus groups and surveys, PeopleNet was selected for its updated tablet and technology.

"CFI has built its reputation on its commitment to customers throughout North America," said Brian McLaughlin, president of PeopleNet. "We look forward to supporting these efforts by providing CFI with industry-leading solutions to help increase efficiencies, improve safety and enhance the driver experience."

Installation of this system will begin in April.

CFI has a fleet of 2,400 company tractors and 8,000 trailers in addition to an independent contractor fleet.