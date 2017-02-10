Landstar business capacity owner (BCO) Ralph Hall is driving a brand new Peterbilt 579 after winning the company’s Deliver to Win Truck Giveaway. Hall was selected in random drawing, and the truck giveaway was the highlight of Landstar’s annual BCO Appreciation Days, a recent two-day event held to thank the independent owner-operators leased to Landstar for providing excellence in safety and customer service.

Hall was one of five finalists randomly selected from the 170,000 entries BCOs earned throughout the year.

“I drove it home and I’m still in disbelief. Nothing like this has ever happened to me,” says Hall. The Tennessee resident was also surprised that his 5-year-old grandson’s prediction came to pass. “Trenton said he saw ‘Papa Ralph’ winning a big red truck,” Hall says, explaining that neither he nor the child knew the color of the giveaway truck, which is Pierce Red, before the event.

Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni hosted the Landstar Deliver to Win Truck Giveaway, along with representatives from sponsor Comdata.

“It is an honor to award BCOs like Ralph Hall with a brand new truck that can significantly and positively impact their lives,” says Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni. “These truck owner-operators are hardworking small businesspeople who are committed to our safety-first culture and provide excellent customer service each day.”

The second truck giveaway of 2017 will be in July during Landstar BCO All-Star Celebration, an annual event held exclusively to honor Landstar Million Mile Safe Drivers and Landstar Roadstars, the company’s highest honor for BCOs.