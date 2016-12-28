Check your medical certification, driver—or your memory—because if you were cleared by a certain chiropractor working out of an Atlanta truck stop, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will soon be in touch: Your medical qualification is on the line.

FMCSA served official notice Wednesday that the agency intends to revoke all DOT medical certificates issued within the past two years by Dr. Anthony Lefteris, National Registry No. 8343724872. FMCSA is currently working with state commercial driver’s licensing agencies to obtain the contact information for those truckers—some 6,600 from 48 states—and all affected drivers will have 30 days from the letter’s posted date to be medically requalified by a medical practitioner listed on the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners website.

Drivers that fail to obtain medical requalification within the 30-day time period will be medically disqualified from operating a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce, FMCSA says.

On Dec. 1, Lefteris was charged with preparing false documents and entering false information into the records of the U.S. Dept. of Transportation so that commercial truck drivers could obtain their licenses. An investigation initiated by the DOT determined that while listed as a Certified Medical Examiner on the National Registry, Lefteris conducted a number of medical certification examinations that far exceeded a reasonable number of examinations.

An undercover investigation conducted by the Georgia Department of Public Safety revealed that the purported medical examinations conducted by Lefteris exhibited a pattern whereby the examination was incomplete, required tests were not performed and information on the medical examination form was falsified.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) removed Dr. Lefteris from the National Registry on Dec. 2 and he was indicted Dec. 20.

“[The indictment] demonstrates the commitment of the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General to pursuing fraudulent activities by medical professionals in the motor carrier industry who are willing to compromise the safety of the traveling public for personal gain,” said Marlies Gonzalez, regional Special Agent-in-Charge for the USDOT OIG. “Working with our departmental, law enforcement and prosecutorial partners, we will continue to pursue and detect fraudulent schemes and bring to justice those seeking to compromise the integrity of DOT’s safety programs.”

Drivers and carriers with further questions should contact USDOT/FMCSA via email at FMCSAMedical@dot.gov or by calling 1-202-366-4001.