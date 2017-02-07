In this week’s roundup of trucker-related news items from around the country, we learn about the Colorado town that’s gets trucks coming and going; about the Iowa town that won’t let a trucker park in front of his own home; and about a long-time driver who now writes children’s books.

Ouch! Truckers who have been there have one word of advice for fellow drivers routing through Erie, CO: Don’t. The town, just north of Denver on I-25, is serious about its 13-ton weight limit, $2,650 serious. That’s the overweight fine as of Jan. 20, up from $1,030.

Denver’s Fox31 Problem Solvers team paid the town a visit, and heard from several truckers whose pleas for mercy fell on deaf ears.

One trucker tells of seeing the weight limit sign but, since traffic was heavy on the two-lane highway in a residential area, he opted to proceed, following a construction vehicle to a job site. And he got pulled over by the town’s designated truck-ticketer.

"He basically told me he was going to get every truck going through here," the driver tells Fox31. "He told me he was going to get 'em.”

City officials, including the officer and police chief, declined to comment on camera. A municipal official said in an email that the Town of Erie “takes traffic safety seriously.”

Not so neighborly. Meanwhile, truck drivers who live in Fort Madison, IA are facing a $500 fine for parking on the street outside their homes. But neighbors say the trucks are too big and too noisy for the quiet residential area, and the trucks can use a designated parking area nearby.

Except that area is not secure, the truck drivers contend.

“We have got that semi sitting down there and there is thousands of dollars worth of Qualcomms, GPS', and other electronics,” a trucker tells WGEM. “We would be responsible for those if it was stolen."

The city council is reviewing the ordinance, looking to adjust it to ban semis, while dump trucks, recycling trucks, and other work trucks would still be allowed.

Author! Author! A longtime truck driver, sidelined after a suffering a traumatic brain injury, is taking on decidedly different challenge: writing books for children.

"Every time I was driving a truck, I'd go to California, or I'd be somewhere way out of state, something I thought would be interesting to write down somewhere—just never got there,” he tells WDBJ. When you drive a truck, you don't have time to sit and write stuff down you want to.”

The new chapter in his life has begun with the publishing of his first book, "The Elves and the Ice Cream." He tells Channel 7 that he has five more books in the works.