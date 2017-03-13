Celadon Group Inc. has introduced new pay packages for owner-operators and for company drivers, and has launched their new “Driver First” initiative.

The pay for both flatbed and temperature control owner-operators has been increased to 75 percent bill of lading or gross revenues per load in approximately 15 states within Celadon’s key freight network. Dry van owner-operator pay has been bumped to 70 percent gross revenues in this same area. More information on all Celadon owner-operator pay packages can be found Driveceladon.com.

The pay program for over the road (OTR) drivers in the north premium markets ranges from $.38/mile with six months experience to $.50/mile with 20-plus years. For OTR drivers in the south premium markets, the pay ranges from $.36/mile with six months experience to $.50/mile with 20-plus years.

The pay program for the refrigerated drivers in the north premium markets goes from $.41/mile with six months experience to $.53/mile with 20-plus years. For refrigerated drivers in the south premium markets, the pay ranges from $.39/mile with six months experience to $.53/mile with 20-plus years. Information on these and all Celadon company driver pay packages can be found here.

The company also announced the hiring of Joe Stevens as vice president of dry van operations. He will lead the company’s “Driver First” program. Stevens is no stranger to the road. He began his 35-year career as a long-haul driver before moving into operations and sales, has held numerous leadership positions at carriers like C. R. England and XPO Logistics, and has owned his own trucking company with more than 500 trucks in the fleet.

“Our ‘Driver First’ mentality is now being rolled out to the entire Celadon organization. The program seeks to provide our co-workers on the road with a better support service structure, more heightened communications and an increased accountability for our operational floor,” said Stevens. “In the end, it’s all about getting our partners on the road more freight, more home time and ultimately a better driver experience.”