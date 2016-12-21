American Truck Business Services, also known as ATBS, has launched its new website, www.ATBS.com. The site, which features a responsive design and a clearer focus on the trucking industry, also includes information about the recently developed service packages branded under the name ‘RumbleStrip’ by ATBS.

With this launch, ATBS said it has also developed a service package that has never been offered before. With RumbleStrip Essentials, drivers will receive the time-saving benefits of the following services:

Tax Consulting

Year-End State and Federal Tax Returns

Quarterly Tax Estimates

Bottom Line Checkup - Tax Reconciliation

Year-To-Date Profit & Loss Statements

Monthly Bookkeeping

Access to a Secure Online Document Portal

Owner-operator drivers can enter to win one of three RumbleStrip Essentials service packages and receive all of the services mentioned above free for a full year, according to the company. To enter the contest, drivers can fill out the form at www.atbs.com/essentials-giveaway. All entries must be received by the end of the day on Jan. 15, 2017 to be eligible to win.