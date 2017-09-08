American Trucker
Taking new VNL models out for a spin

Sep 8, 2017
    Designers of the new Volvo VNL combined elements of VTNA’s unique “design language” with dynamic new features, such as swept back light emitting diode (LED) headlamps that are “self-defrosting.”

    “While we wanted the new VNL to make a statement on the road, we knew that it also had to make a statement to our customers’ bottom lines” said Wade Long, director of product marketing for Volvo Trucks North America. “Whether it’s the sleek new bodywork that improves aerodynamics, or the new three-piece bumper that aids in repairability, every design change we’ve made has a purpose.”

    Redesigned and repositioned engine air intakes on the VNL (that’s a VNL300 daycab model seen here) allow for less turbulent intake air delivery, while airflow up and around the cab has also been optimized with new chassis and roof fairings.

    The VNL series comes standard with the 13-liter Volvo D13 engine, while daycab and VNL 400 models can spec the 11-liter Volvo D11 as an option. The 15-liter Cummins X15 is also available in the VNL series.

    A view of the new VNR regional haul tractor, parked out in front of VTNA's Greensboro, NC, headqaurters.

    The Volvo VNL is also available with the Volvo D13 Turbo Compound (D13 TC) engine that utilizes a mechanical waste heat recovery system to capture wasted energy from the engine’s exhaust. The result is an additional 50 horsepower fed back to the crankshaft and an improvement in fuel efficiency of up to 6.5%.

    The new Volvo VNL series not only turns heads on the road, but also in the wind tunnel. Its sleek new design better controls airflow around the truck and its trailer, resulting in improved fuel efficiency. When combined with the efficiency benefits derived from the D13 TC, the new VNL delivers up to a 7.5% increase in fuel efficiency when compared to a 2015 model VNL equipped with a 2014 D13 engine.

     

    The entire Volvo VNL series comes standard with Volvo’s I-Shift automated manual transmission, which is fully integrated with Volvo engines. With a full array of sensors detecting speed, grade and load, the I-Shift knows when to shift, hold a gear or coast in neutral. Also, by eliminating traditional shifting, the I-Shift enables the driver to focus on the job.

    Volvo Active Driver Assist by Bendix comes standard on all Volvo VNL models. It is a camera and radar-based system that combines forward collision mitigation warnings and active braking, even with stationary vehicles. The system features an industry-first heads up windshield display if a driver approaches too closely to an object in front of them. If no driver action is taken, the system can automatically apply the brakes to help mitigate a collision. Volvo Enhanced Stability Technology, an electronic stability control system, is also standard on all VNL models.

Journalists recently got a chance kick the tires (so to speak) with six pre-production units of the completely revamped VNL family of tractors built by Volvo Trucks North America, which the OEM originally unveiled back in July. This fleet of test trucks included a high-roof VNL 860 model – considered the “flagship” of the rebooted VNL family – two VNL 760 high-roof sleeper models, two VNL 740 mid-roof units, and a VNL 300 daycab tractor. They were all tested on roadways in and around VNTA’s headquarters in Greensboro, NC. (All photos: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)

