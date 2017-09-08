Taking new VNL models out for a spin

Taking new VNL models out for a spinSep 8, 2017
Journalists recently got a chance kick the tires (so to speak) with six pre-production units of the completely revamped VNL family of tractors built by Volvo Trucks North America, which the OEM originally unveiled back in July. This fleet of test trucks included a high-roof VNL 860 model – considered the “flagship” of the rebooted VNL family – two VNL 760 high-roof sleeper models, two VNL 740 mid-roof units, and a VNL 300 daycab tractor. They were all tested on roadways in and around VNTA’s headquarters in Greensboro, NC. (All photos: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)