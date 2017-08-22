Bradley Long, a driver with 12-plus years under his belt who works Hirschbach Motor Lines, will be participating in the "Run on Less" tour. (Photo: Hirschbach Motor Lines)

Seven truck drivers are going to head out on a first-of-its kind fuel-efficiency roadshow sponsored by Shell and PepsiCo, and hosted by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) and Carbon War Room (CWR) dubbed Run on Less starting this September.

No two tractor-trailers will be the same, noted NACFE, as each fleet participating in this “roadshow” selected its own combination of technologies to achieve its fuel-efficiency goals.

For example, axle configurations include 6x4 axles, 6x2 tag axles, a liftable 6x2 package, and a 4x2 set up. Several of the trucks are equipped with 15-liter engines, and others have a 13-liter and even an 11-liter engine, NACFE noted.

All of the trucks will use automated manual transmissions purchased from three different suppliers, while half the trucks are fitted with wide-base tires and the other half with traditional dual-wheel configurations.

The drivers and equipment involved (and their profile videos can be viewed here) include:

Henry Albert : a 30-plus year veteran driver who owns his own company, Albert Transport Inc. He’ll be operating a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia spec’d with an Evolution Aero Xi Sleeper.

: a 30-plus year veteran driver who owns his own company, Albert Transport Inc. He’ll be operating a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia spec’d with an Evolution Aero Xi Sleeper. Bradley Long : a driver with 12-plus years under his belt who works Hirschbach Motor Lines. He’ll be piloting a 2016 International ProStar fitted with a SkyRise sleeper.

: a driver with 12-plus years under his belt who works Hirschbach Motor Lines. He’ll be piloting a 2016 International ProStar fitted with a SkyRise sleeper. Joel Morrow : a 30-year trucking veteran who works for Ploger Transportation, He’ll be driving a 2016 Volvo VNM-62T630 Sleeper

: a 30-year trucking veteran who works for Ploger Transportation, He’ll be driving a 2016 Volvo VNM-62T630 Sleeper Clark Reed : a driver for over 12 years who works for Nussbaum Transportation. He’ll be operating a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia Sleeper tractor.

: a driver for over 12 years who works for Nussbaum Transportation. He’ll be operating a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia Sleeper tractor. Tommy Revell : a 32 year trucking veteran working for PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay Division. He’ll be piloting a 2017 Volvo VNM Day Cab

: a 32 year trucking veteran working for PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay Division. He’ll be piloting a 2017 Volvo VNM Day Cab Mark Risien : a driver with 30-plus years under his belt who is currently working for U.S. Xpress Enterprises. He’ll be piloting a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia Sleeper tractor

: a driver with 30-plus years under his belt who is currently working for U.S. Xpress Enterprises. He’ll be piloting a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia Sleeper tractor Robert Sandoval: a 26-year trucking veteran who works for Mesilla Valley Transportation. He’ll be operating a 2018 International LT Sleeper tractor.

During three weeks in September, the drivers will haul freight from different locations across the U.S. and Canada to demonstrate how Class 8 trucks can use different technologies to achieve the best fuel economy possible along different route types.

For example, one fleet with team drivers will deliver auto parts from El Paso, TX, to Ellisville, MO, while another will handle dedicated store delivery in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky. There is also a semi-dedicated route operation involved – from Laredo, TX, to the Carolinas – along with a daily round-trip from Perry, GA, to Charleston, S.C.

The “Run” kicks off on September 6 and culminates in Atlanta during the North American Commercial Vehicle show September 24–28.

“The wide variety of technologies being deployed by these seven fleets validates the findings from our confidence reports that there are many technologies on the market today that allow fleets to get more miles from a gallon of fuel,” noted Mike Roeth, NACFE’s executive director, in a statement. “There is no one size fits all, but a suite of different solutions for different needs.”