Kenworth said over 70% of its highway tractor orders come spec'd with an AMT now. (Photo: Kenworth)

PACCAR’s brand new 12-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), built in conjunction with Eaton Corp., is now available for Kenworth Truck Co.’s T680 highway tractor in both linehaul and regional haul applications.

Automated transmissions have also “become the norm” in on-highway applications, noted Kurt Swihart, Kenworth’s marketing director.

“About 30% of our linehaul customers purchased automated transmissions in 2013, and that’s now up to 70%,” he said.

Swihart added that PACCAR’s proprietary PACCAR AMT, which is “seamlessly integrated” with the PACCAR MX-13 engine and PACCAR tandem rear axles in the Kenworth T680, will benefit fleets and truck operators by providing a powertrain that is "second to none," with new efficiencies in fuel economy and weight savings.

“Response has been overwhelmingly positive from select fleets involved in early testing and verification of the transmission,” he pointed out.