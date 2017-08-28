Minimizer noted that its mattress offers “dual comfort,” with a “soft side” for side sleepers and a “firm side” for stomach and back sleepers. (Photo: Minimizer)

The new Long Haul Series Mattress recently unveiled by Minimizer is designed specifically for over-the-road truck drivers and is comprised of 100% organic latex foam to improve sleep quality.

"My engineers researched mattresses for over a year and found a big gap with what's available in a home mattress versus a truck mattress," noted Craig Kruckeberg, Minimizers CEO, in a statement.

"It shouldn't be like that,” he stressed. “Why would truck drivers be expected to sleep on something inferior to what the rest of the world has available? So we set out to make the finest mattress available for professional drivers. Based on test feedback, I'm confident we hit a home run."

Minimizer added that unlike memory foam, which retains body heat and conforms around a truck driver’s body, the organic latex in its new mattress offers “breathability and buoyancy,” regulating your temperature as a person sleep and reacting instantly to sleeping position changes.

"When you warm up at night, you tend to sweat," Wellness of Austin's Dr. Kelly Nesvold said. "When you sweat, you're going to have a tendency to wake up more and lose quality of sleep. Latex has the ability to keep you cool all night long."

Minimizer noted that its mattress also offers dual comfort, with a “soft side” for side sleepers and a “firm side” for stomach and back sleepers. The material is also naturally antibacterial and hypoallergenic, meaning drivers will not find mold, mildew, bacteria or dust mites living in their mattress, Minimizer added.

The company also said it is backing its new mattress with a lifetime guarantee.