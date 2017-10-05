The new 12-speed AMT can handle up to 110,000 lbs. GVW. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)

Kenworth Truck Co. and Peterbilt Motors Co. – both divisions of manufacturing conglomerate PACCAR – are now officially adding the new 12-speed Endurant automated manual transmission (AMT) as an option for their popular highway tractor models.

Produced by Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies – a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton and engine maker Cummins – the 12-speed Endurant is designed to handle load ratings up to 110,000 lbs. gross vehicle weight (GVW).

Kenworth is offering the Endurant on its T680 on-highway tractor exclusively paired with the Cummins X15 Efficiency Series engine for regional and linehaul applications.

Kenworth noted the 12-speed AMT gearbox can handle engine ratings up to 510-hp and 1,850 lb-ft of torque, and weight savings up to 105 lbs. compared to other automated transmission models.

The Endurant will come standard with Kenworth’s new column-mounted shifter. Other key features include a “precision lubrication system” that does not require a cooler, with a 750,000 mile lube change, encapsulated sensors and wiring, and standard 8-bolt PTO opening location.

Peterbilt is offering the Endurant on its Model 579 and 567 highway tractors, again like Kenworth exclusively paired with the Cummins X15 Efficiency series engine in ratings up to 510-hp and 1,850 lb-ft of torque and aimed at regional and linehual applications up to 110,000 lbs. GVW.

Peterbilt will also offer Endurant transmission standard with the new PACCAR column mounted shifter that the OEM said will give drivers ultimate control of the transmission’s engine brake and gear selection in a new convenient and ergonomic location.

The Endurant also comes with an overall 5-year/750,000 mile warranty, plus a 3-year/350,000-mile clutch warranty.