Trucker Path announced that the app has surpassed 1.5 million installs and is the first in the trucking industry to reach over one million downloads on Google Play. Meanwhile, Trucker Path’s freight-matching marketplace Truckloads app has reached over 250,000 downloads.

"Trucker Path continues to evolve as a trusted source of valuable information to help the dedicated men and women of our trucking community," said Trucker Path CEO Ivan Tsybaev. “It’s remarkable the amount of growth and positive feedback we have received from the industry and it’s a tribute to our dedicated users, developers and the entire team for the shared success.”

According to the company, Trucker Path features over 6,000 locations where drivers can find available truck parking in real-time by fellow drivers. The crowd-sourced app has over 400,000 monthly parking updates by users and allows a driver to filter parking searches with locations such as TA & Petro, Loves, Pilot & Flying J, independently owned truck stops, rest areas and even Walmarts that are verified to allow overnight truck parking. The app also lists locations’ amenities, parking history and reviews from fellow drivers.

Released to the public in March 2016, Truckloads is available to use for free on both mobile devices (Google Play and App Store) and the web. It provides a marketplace where over 80,000 qualified carriers search through two million loads per month posted by over 700 brokers, the company noted.

The company added that carriers can enjoy several features in the app including unlimited access to premium loads, the ability to customize searches based on seven different factors, as well as view a broker’s credit score and days to pay while calling to inquire about a load.