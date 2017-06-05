Michigan trucker Michael Kerrigan will be the new "face" of BlueParrott wireless headsets.

Wireless headset maker BlueParrott just named Michael Kerrigan, a Michigan-based trucker, to be its “brand ambassador” for its product line.

Kerrigan, the owner of Grand Rapids, MI-based Restoration Transportation, won a contest whereby entrants submitted videos explaining why they should be the new face of BlueParrott.

The company said it chose Kerrigan due to his knowledge and enthusiasm for the BlueParrott product line, as well as his loyalty and history of promoting the brand with other drivers.

Kerrigan got his start in the trucking industry in the early 1990s, spending a total of 18 years in the business and currently serves as the owner-operator of his own firm with help from his wife.

Today he drives a conventional sleeper, mainly operating in the Midwest, on both short- and long-haul route. Kerrigan currently drives upwards of 120,000 miles a year, and when he's on the road, he currently uses the BlueParrott B450-XT, switching over to the S450 when he's off-duty.