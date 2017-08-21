The Gen Z cohort appears to live by the mantra, “if you can’t say it in 140 characters or less, don’t say it at all,” according to this survey.

A new survey conducted by Bank of America finds that members of Generation Z or “Gen Z,” who are aged 13-17, are so concerned with their “digital footprint” that 54% are Googling themselves regularly, with 10% self-searching on a daily basis.

Furthermore, Gen Zers would give up daily “must-haves” to remain connected to their mobile device for the day, including television (80%), tablets (78%) and gaming systems (64%), while nearly one-third would even give up their friends or money (28%).

Those are just some of the findings from the latest Bank of America Trends in Consumer Mobility Report, which is designed to explore mobile trends and forward-looking consumer behaviors that increasingly impact everyday life in the U.S., noted Michelle Moore, head of digital banking for the company.

One of the most visible differences today is the way we communicate, she said, as the Gen Z cohort appears to live by the mantra, “if you can’t say it in 140 characters or less, don’t say it at all.”

According to the survey, Gen Z is significantly more likely than their older generational counterparts to use emojis (95% versus 79%), social media (88% versus 77%), acronyms (87% versus 69%) and even selfies (81% versus 45%) to converse with others.

Yet the younger generations are not alone in the effort to become more “digitally connected,” Moore added, for the bank’s study found that three-quarters of Millennials now use a mobile banking app, with two-thirds of Gen Xers use such apps, followed by 47% of baby boomers and 40% of senior citizens.

Overall, 62% of Americans use their bank’s mobile app, up from 54 percent in 2016. Of users, more than four in five access their mobile banking app at least once a week, with 29 % checking their app daily, according to Bank of America’s poll.

Other highlights from the report include: