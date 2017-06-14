PacLease has unveiled a new website, which provides information on PacLease’s full-service leasing, rental and contract maintenance programs. PacLease offers medium- and heavy-duty Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks through its franchise network, which consists of more than 450 locations throughout the United States and Canada.

“The site offers simplified navigation, with information on our full-service lease programs, commercial truck rental, and our customized solutions,” said Michelle Harry, PACCAR Leasing’s director of marketing. A franchise locator also helps match customers with their closest PacLease location. PacLease has integrated its social media presence into the new site along with an enhanced news page to give current and prospective customers greater visibility into what’s happening with the company.

According to Harry, the new web site also provides details on the numerous programs available in a lease, including the company’s newest program – PacToll, a toll billing management service.

“The site was designed to be responsive and scalable,” Harry said, “which means the site will automatically display the pages optimized for the browser and device being used, retaining the new signature look and usability on any device. This functionality takes advantage of smartphone features, allowing users to tap on listed phone numbers or addresses for the smartphone’s navigation app.”

On each page, PacLease has included ‘Contact an Expert’ button, which allows customers to provide fleet information and ask PacLease any question directly through a web form, which is sent to an expert who will follow up with the customer. “Our goal with the new site is to connect with customers and find out how PacLease can help support their business transportation needs,” Harry said, “and help keep their business moving forward.”