Many organizations are using mobility for the basics, but "do not know how to implement the next level of mobile integration to transform their workforce," survey found. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)

Despite the exponential growth of connected devices globally, businesses are struggling to manage the “chaos” being created by the ever-broadening use of mobile technology.

That's according to a seven-nation study of 1,300 CEOs as well as remote workers carried out by Arlington Research on behalf of Internet of Things (IoT) management firm SOTI.

The countries involved in this survey are: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S.

One of the key concerns SOTI highlighted as a result of its poll is that many CEOs across a wide range of industries simply don't understand how vital mobility has become in the basic “arsenal” of business tools – especially in the transportation and logistics sector.

Some of SOTI’s survey results include:

70% of CEOs within transportation and logistics companies fail to grasp the importance of rugged handheld devices in the field, despite the pivotal role they play in service delivery.

60% of remote workers feel IoT is not critical to business success

Mobility management issues are likely to continue, as almost a third (31%) of business is failing to invest in mobile technology to stand out from the competition.

That’s despite 49% of employees feeling mobility downtime seriously hinders their ability to work, with 18% saying they “suffer” through outages for extended periods of time.

Worryingly though, SOTI’s study showed that only 49% of CEOs overall only care about business mobility when such downtime occurs.

"As the future becomes increasingly mobile, devices and tools are being embedded with software, sensors and connectivity at a rapid pace,” noted Carl Rodrigues, CEO and founder of SOTI, in a statement.

"[But our] research highlights a lack of integrated mobility tools. Many organizations are using mobility for the basics, but do not know how to implement the next level of mobile integration to transform their workforce."

He added that this is leaving businesses with a “piecemeal approach” to their mobile operations - a disconnected set of point solutions required to perform business critical operations.

“However, at this juncture, it's very much a sink or swim time for businesses,” Rodrigues pointed out. “Ignoring the endless possibilities innovation brings could prove disastrous for organizations who fail to jump on board. Leaders must act now to stay ahead of the pace of change, or risk finding their business adrift while the competition rides the wave of the mobility tsunami."