ONE20, the free membership suite of services built for professional truck drivers, announces the ONE20 Tablet is now available for purchase at TA and Petro Stopping Centers nationwide. The free My ONE20 mobile app—meant to make life on the road more convenient, enjoyable and cost-effective for drivers—has also been updated with a slew of new features, according to the company.

The ONE20 Professional Driver Tablet is a Samsung Galaxy Tab E 8-inch Android tablet, connected by AT&T’s 4G LTE network. The tablet kit includes a truck-safe mount, charger and protective case and is available at TA and Petro Stopping Centers for $399.99. Drivers can also subscribe to the accompanying 10GB per month data plan on the AT&T network for $79.99 per month.

The tablet is specifically designed for professional truck drivers and is pre-loaded with the MyONE20 app, giving drivers access to turn-by-turn, truck-safe navigation, open access to the Google Play store and the ability to find deals, parking availability, weigh station statuses and more.

“The ONE20 tablet and app are empowering our nation’s professional drivers with everything they need to be successful on the road,” said Christian Schenk, founder, president and CEO of ONE20. “Drivers can plan a safe trip while saving time, finding deals and connecting with the important people in their life, all from the moment they unbox the device.”

The data plan is built with professional drivers in mind, the company noted. Users can add or drop services without penalty with a month-to-month contract and no annual commitment is required.

The My ONE20 mobile app was updated to include:

Know when scales are open or closed, powered by the ONE20 community

Now it's easier to find a specific deal with categories including apparel, electronics, entertainment, food, fitness, hospitality, in-cab appliances, truck services, or truck supplies and products

The ONE20 Tablet and app package is designed to give drivers everything they need to succeed on the road in one convenient place.

“Today’s professional truck drivers are traveling the country in search of quality work/life balance,” Schenk said. “With the ONE20 Tablet, the perfect balance of productivity and leisure is readily available at the nearest TA and Petro location.”