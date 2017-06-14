The company added Roadnet Mobile, the Roadnet Anywhere mobile application, allows users to access all fleet data from a smartphone, tablet, heavy-duty handheld or basic phone. (Photo: Omnitracs)

Omnitracs announced the availability of Roadnet Anywhere v4.5. The latest software update incorporates advanced vehicle overview features, allowing managers to view the status of their entire fleet while also enhancing workflow configurations on the ground, according to the company.

“Our continuing development of this software brings a new level of innovation to the industry, providing fleet owners, operators and drivers ever-evolving resources to further advance their business,” David Palle, Omnitracs vice president of product management, explained. “Roadnet Anywhere v4.5 provides benefits for all levels of a distribution company, and we’re thrilled to continue to advance our products and better serve our partners across North America.”

Among other things, Roadnet Anywhere v4.5 delivers Fleet Overview, a brand-new feature that allows managers to even more easily track the status and performance of their entire fleet in real time. Fleet Overview provides a better singular management area for vehicles that have a route plan, or do not have a plan at all. By utilizing Fleet Overview, managers can ensure that their team stays on schedule, ensuring timely deliveries and that the best route options are utilized, ultimately increasing revenue and customer service levels for the company.

The company added Roadnet Mobile, the Roadnet Anywhere mobile application, allows users to access all fleet data from a smartphone, tablet, heavy-duty handheld or basic phone. With v4.5, the updated application allows users to further tailor the flow of the application by adding or removing fields, or creating on-demand forms with customized questions. The configurable proof of delivery application allows fleet managers to guide drivers throughout their day by simplifying tasks related to tracking and navigation.

“We understand that every business has a different objective and operates in a unique way,” Palle concluded. “The high level of configuration offered by Roadnet Anywhere allows fleet owners to cultivate a software platform that best fits their needs and helps drive their business objectives.”