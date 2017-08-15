The new PT 6000 can remotely set reefer temperature, change reefer state, initiate defrosting and more with two-way commands, ORBCOMM noted.

NASHVILLE, TN. The new PT 6000 develop by ORBCOMM as its next generation cold chain monitoring solution aims to help fleets large and small meet the regulator requirements within the Food Safety Modernization Act.

The company said its new PT 6000 tracking unit, available as a 3G or LTE cellular or dual-mode satellite-cellular version, enables fuel and temperature management, maintenance, logistics and regulatory compliance for refrigerated transport assets.

“In refrigerated trucking, it is critical to be compliant with the Food Safety Modernization Act,” noted Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s executive vice president of product development, in a statement. “We continue to see a migration toward IoT [Internet of Things] technology as part of our transportation customers’ core strategies to reduce costs and add efficiencies.”

He added that the compact PT 6000 enables complete visibility and control of cold chain operations to help ensure the integrity of temperature-controlled cargo as it moves along the supply chain.

The unit also initiates real-time alarms when specific conditions are detected, such as an active reefer is turned off, cargo area temperature deviates from the set points or does not match values specified by the order, an asset enters or exits a geofence, and rapid fuel loss is detected. The company added that the new PT 6000 device supports up to three temperature sensors to accommodate reefers with multiple zones and has a rechargeable battery that reports for up to 10 days on a single charge when no vehicle power is available.