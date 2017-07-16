DAT said its new TruckersEdge Pro service is available for a $99 monthly subscription. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)

DAT TruckersEdge Pro is a new load board service for owner-operators being introduced by DAT.com; a service the company said provides access to more than 485,000 load posts per business day and that will show the average lane rate paid by brokers for loads that moved within the past 15 days.

“Our goal is to serve all of our customers with trusted, timely information so they can make the best business decisions,” noted Don Thornton, DAT’s senior vice president, in a statement.

“By providing a 15-day average rate as a benchmark, the owner-operator has more visibility into market rates at a time when transparency is not universally available to small and large carriers alike,” he stressed.

The company pointed out that the DAT TruckersEdge Pro 15-day average rate is based on DAT RateView – what it dubs the “de facto” industry standard truckload rate database, with $33 billion of rates based solely on transactions between carriers, shippers, and brokers.

DAT TruckersEdge Pro is available for a $99 monthly subscription and includes new features such as tri-haul routing showing the highest-dollar yields for three-legged outbound and homebound hauls; IFTA fuel tax calculations based on ProMiles; guaranteed payment through DAT’s assurance program; and Canadian loads from Link Logistics, DAT’s sister company north of the border.

