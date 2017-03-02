"It’s easy to read about the features that Mack Fleet Management Services with Telogis Fleet offers, but it’s a game changer when you can try them first hand,” said David Pardue, vice president of connected vehicles and uptime services for Mack Trucks.

NASHVILLE. Operating on the idea that if customers will try it, they’ll like it, Mack Trucks and Telogis are offering a free 30-day trial of Mack Fleet Management Services with Telogis Fleet, to help improve operational performance, reduce costs and increase safety for Mack customers. Mack announced the service offer, along with a new, over-the-air software update capability, at the TMC Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition here.

“There’s nothing like getting a customer in the seat. It’s easy to read about the features that Mack Fleet Management Services with Telogis Fleet offers, but it’s a game changer when you can try them first hand,” said David Pardue, vice president of connected vehicles and uptime services for Mack Trucks. “With a 30-day free trial, customers can see exactly how Telogis Fleet can improve their business performance.”

Telogis Fleet for Mack is a comprehensive fleet management and telematics software solution that can be activated over the air and scaled to different fleet sizes. Utilizing proprietary data captured through Mack’s factory-installed GuardDog Connect telematics hardware, Telogis Fleet provides real-time visibility of truck and driver performance.

Mack models equipped with Mack MP engines and GuardDog Connect hardware built after 2014 are eligible for the free trial, and up to 10 trucks per customer can be included. All features of Telogis Fleet for Mack are available during the free trial period, including Mack-specific diagnostic data, driver behavior scorecards, a fleet intelligence dashboard, vehicle location and history, and real-time alerts. Customers may sign up for the trial through June 30, 2017. No additional hardware is required, and activation is completed over the air.

“Maximizing uptime while helping to improve driver safety and performance has become a mission-critical component for any successful fleet,” said Amy Hart Phillips, vice president, OEM business at Telogis. “The 30-day trial is the easiest way for any Mack customer with a connected truck to experience the transformative effects Telogis Fleet for Mack can have.”

Also Tuesday, Mack launched Mack Over The Air (OTA), enabling customers to update software without disrupting their schedules, increasing operational efficiency and uptime.

“Mack Over The Air represents the next step in Mack’s industry-leading approach to uptime,” Pardue said. “Our customers can now make these updates whenever and wherever it is convenient for them.”

Two categories of software updates are available through Mack Over The Air, one for powertrain components, and the other for vehicle parameters like road speed limits, optimizing performance particularly for customers with trucks that change duty cycles based on factors such as economics, load type and geographic area, according to Mack.

Mack Over The Air is designed to capitalize on fully integrated Mack GuardDog Connect telematics hardware to deliver the software updates directly to customers with minimal interruption to their operations.