Designed with input from Landstar owner-operators, the app provides immediate access to the most commonly used features of its online load board. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)

Owner-operators leased to Landstar now have access to thousands of Landstar loads available at any given time via their smartphones.

Landstar System, a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions, on Tuesday announced the launch of Available Loads, its enhanced mobile app that enables owner-operators to rapidly search, save and book loads.

Designed with input from Landstar owner-operators, which the company calls business capacity owners (BCOs), the app provides immediate access to the most commonly used features of Landstar’s online load board. Plus, there are new, user-friendly functions designed specifically for smartphones to create a more intuitive and efficient experience.

"Every minute an owner-operator spends searching for a load is time away from him or her moving freight and making money, which is why we designed a mobile app to help owner-operators find loads more efficiently and effectively," said Rocco Davanzo, Landstar transportation logistics executive vice president of capacity development. "We understand time-savings can add up for small-business owners like our BCOs."

Approximately 70% of Landstar’s nearly 9,000 BCOs have downloaded the app in its beta and pre-launch phase since early August.

The app’s precise city, state, and mile radius search parameters help owner-operators pinpoint the loads they are looking for. After booking a load, the app allows users to work ahead by using the search “Loads at Destination” feature.

According to Landstar BCO Brian Sheesley, who is an early adopter of the mobile app: “I can plan more efficiently. I’m already booked for the next two loads. That’s one of the great advantages of this app -- I can work ahead and set my parameters for the next load.”



Landstar’s Available Loads app is one of many technologies created and customized to support the company’s network of small businesses, including nearly 9,000 owner-operators, more than 47,000 truck brokerage carriers, and 1,100 independent agents.

The company produced this video to show off the app and its features. The Available Loads mobile app can be downloaded by Landstar BCOs for free on iTunes and Google Play.