Got some thoughts on autonomous trucks and safety regs? The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will hold a public listening session to gather information and opinions on issues relating to the design, development, testing and deployment of highly automated commercial vehicles.

Interested parties will have an opportunity to share their views and any data or analysis on this topic with agency representatives, according to FMCSA.

The listening session will take place on Monday, April 24, from 9:30 a.m. to noon (EDT) at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta in the Regency Ballroom (265 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303).

Participation in the listening session is free. FMCSA will post specific information on how to participate via the Internet on the FMCSA website in advance of the session.

Additional details, including how to submit comments, are provided in the Federal Register notice.