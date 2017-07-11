motors carriers large and small must convert from paper logs or logging software to a registered ELD if they do not have an automatic on-board recording device (AOBRD) by Dec. 18 this year. (Photo: Blue Tree Systems)

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is launching what it calls an “Implementation National Tour” aimed at helping commercial motor vehicle drivers transition to electronic logging devices (ELDs) ahead of the mandatory imposition of said devices on Dec. 18 this year.

FMCSA said “subject matter experts” from within the agency will lead driver-focused presentations and panel discussions on ELD implementation strategies and other related topics at several trucking industry trade shows in the coming months:

July 13-15 – Iowa 80 Truckstop Jamboree (Walcott, Iowa)

August 24-26 – Great American Trucking Show (Dallas, Texas)

September 25-27 – North American Commercial Vehicle Show (Atlanta, Georgia)

October 14-15 – California Trucking Show (Ontario, California)

October 21-24 – American Trucking Associations (AY=TA) Management Conference & Exhibition (Orlando, Florida)

November 6-8 – Women in Trucking Accelerate! Conference & Expo (Kansas City, Missouri)

The agency again stressed that motors carriers large and small must convert from paper logs or logging software to a registered ELD if they do not have an automatic on-board recording device (AOBRD) by Dec. 18 this year.

Those with AOBRDs, however, have under December of 2019 to comply with the ELD mandate.