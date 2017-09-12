DAT said it recognized that a “modern and reliable” ELD is now technology critical to the success of its customers. (Photo: KeepTruckin)

Online freight marketplace DAT is entering into what it calls a “comprehensive partnership” with KeepTruckin, an electronic logging device (ELD) technology vendor, to help small motor carriers and owner operators get into compliance with the ELD mandate that goes into effect December 18 this year.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is requiring the trucking industry to implement ELDs for accurate hours of service (HOS) tracking.

DAT said it recognized that a “modern and reliable” ELD is now technology critical to the success of its customers and so it subsequently evaluated a broad range of ELD providers, testing each device with multiple drivers and fleet managers, to ensure that their customers would have the best solution in the market.

The key decision criteria: ease of use for drivers, ease of administration for fleet managers, and reliability of the connection between the ELD and driver’s phone – and DAT said KeepTruckin’s device proved to best on all three fronts.

“The combination of DAT and KeepTruckin gives owner operators and small carriers the best in class technology to run their business efficiently,” said Shoaib Makani, CEO at KeepTruckin, in a statement.

“ELD compliance is just the starting point,” he added. “With the largest network of connected trucks in North America, KeepTruckin and DAT are building the freight marketplace of the future.”