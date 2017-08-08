This new telematics partnership should allow fleet managers to intervene faster when service is needed immediately or to proactively schedule a service event to prevent progressive damage to a truck, Cummins said. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)

Engine maker Cummins and Zonar Systems are joining forces as part of a telematics partnership that will provide Cummins Connected Diagnostics to customers using Zonar's smart fleet management solution, via its V3 telematics device.

Cummins said its Connected Diagnostics system wirelessly connects to a truck engine for immediate diagnosis of engine fault alerts, using unique Cummins algorithms to prioritize engine fault information and translates it into clear recommendations that are then transmitted via Zonar’s V3 unit and telematics offering.

That allows fleet managers to intervene faster when service is needed immediately or to proactively schedule a service event to prevent progressive damage to a vehicle – helping fleets avoid unexpected downtime and maintenance costs, as well as improve efficiencies across their operations, noted Sherry Aaholm, vice president and chief information officer at Cummins.

"We believe that by offering the advantages of Connected Diagnostics through Zonar telematics, Cummins engine customers will be empowered with actionable data to proactively manage their engines and increase the uptime of their vehicles," added Larry Jordan, chief product officer at Zonar. "We see a large opportunity to help more fleets maintain a high level of fleet performance and safety while on the road through our Cummins relationship."