Mutual efforts between the two aims to expand the network of C.H. Robinson contract motor carriers, while also giving certain ONE20 members direct access to freight that will come straight from the source. (Photo: ONE20)

ONE20, a mobile app-based truck driver community, has entered into an “enterprise agreement” with third-party logistics provider C.H. Robinson that provides C.H. Robinson the ability to promote ONE20's electronic logging device (ELD) solution at a discount to its contracted motor carriers with 10 trucks or fewer.

ONE20 said the ELD package being offered to C.H. Robinson contracted carriers comes zero monthly subscription fees and is a “plug-and-play” device that is easy to install and only requires an Android or iOS device for operation.

Additionally, the ONE20/C.H. Robinson alliance will give ONE20's 350,000 members who become C.H. Robinson contracted motor carriers access to C.H. Robinson's available freight. Traditionally, owner-operators and small fleets book freight through load boards and third-party brokers, which ONE20 said is a “time-consuming and expensive process.”

Now, mutual efforts between the two companies will work to expand the network of C.H. Robinson contract carriers, while also giving certain ONE20 members direct access to freight that will come straight from the source.

For example, by integrating with the My ONE20 app, C.H. Robinson will also receive advanced visibility for capacity and truck and trailer type based on geographic locations. That means qualified C.H Robinson contract motor carriers can be paid within 48 hours through C.H. Robinson's quick pay program versus payment that can traditionally take 21 days when booked through traditional load boards.

"All of our efforts are focused on the driver. Existing load boards create a host of challenges for drivers and our community will benefit greatly by having access to C.H. Robinson loads,” noted Christian Schenk, founder and CEO of ONE20, in a statement. “We will also make our 'driver-first' ELD available to C.H. Robinson contract carriers moving freight across the continent.”

He added that, as ONE20 members, C.H. Robinson contract carriers will also have access to the full suite of free ONE20 products and services including truck-safe navigation, fuel prices, available parking, roadside assistance and exclusive deals and discounts offered through the My ONE20 mobile application.