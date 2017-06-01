Nominations will be accepted until September 30 this year, TravelCenters said.

It’s that time again; time for truck stop chain TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), operator of the TA and Petro Stopping Centers locations, to begin accepting nominations for its 2018 “Citizen Drivers.”

The citizen driver program, launched in 2013, is designed to recognize professional drivers who evoke public respect for the truck driving profession through good citizenship, safety, community involvement, health and wellness, and leadership, the company noted.

Fleet owners and executives, co-workers, friends, husbands, wives, sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, trucking organization members, trucking industry suppliers, even trucking industry customers, may nominate a professional driver for the honor.

Nomination forms, rules and other information can be found at www.ta-petro.com/citizendriver.

Nominations will be accepted until September 30 this year with the 2018 Citizen Drivers will be recognized at a ceremony held at the TA-branded Iowa 80 location in Walcott, IA, on May 8 next year.

Tom O’Brien, president and CEO of TravelCenters, noted in a statement that over the course of the last four years, there have been 26 Citizen Drivers and each of their names has been emblazoned on TA-Petro locations of their choice.

“Bringing industry and national recognition to one of the best parts about trucking – its professional drivers – is the simple goal of Citizen Driver,” he explained.

If you know and work with truckers, think about who stands out and nominate them,” O’Brien stressed. “The more we know about them -- the more you can share on the nomination form -- the better. Don’t hold back, tell us how much of an impact you feel the nominee has made on those around them.”