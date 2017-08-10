The motor carrier said it is “actively seeking” other "strategic partners" to provide better products, services and events to its drivers, maintenance technicians and office personnel. (Photo: Swift)

The obtain access and discounts to a higher grade of footwear for its entire workforce - including drivers and maintenance personnel – TL carrier Swift Transportation is partnering with safeTstep, a division of Payless ShoeSource.

Through this partnership, Swift employees will receive discounts to purchase safeTstep’s slip-resistant footwear at more than 3,000 Payless retail stores or online via www.payless.com.

In addition, employees will receive a similar discount for Payless’ Dexter Work footwear line, noted Richard Stocking, Swift’s current president and CEO, in a statement.

“Our partnership with safeTstep by Payless is another great way we can maximize the size and strength of Swift to add value to our employees,” he said. “We hope this is one of many corporate partnerships we will introduce to deliver a better life to all of our employees.”

Swift’s partnership with Payless ShoeSource is one of many the company plans to roll out in 2017, Stocking added, as the carrier is “actively seeking” strategic partners that provide better products, services and events to its drivers, maintenance technicians and office personnel.

“As the business-to-business arm of Payless ShoeSource, safeTstep is committed to partnering with companies like Swift that put a high value on a culture of safety in the workplace,” emphasized Mike Vitelli, COO for Payless ShoeSource, in a statement. “Corporate footwear programs and safeTstep by Payless are the perfect fit for companies looking to keep employees safe, and help prevent accidents related to slips, trips and falls in the workplace.”

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Swift currently operates a tractor fleet of approximately 18,000 units piloted by both company drivers and owner-operator drivers. It also operates more than 40 major terminals positioned near major freight centers and traffic lanes in the U.S. and Mexico.

Swift is also currently merging with former rival Knight Transportation, which is also based in Phoenix.