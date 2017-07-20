Bendix will be one of tha participants in the NTSB/NSC open meeting next week. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/American Trucker)

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the National Safety Council (NSC) plan to hold an opening next week in Illinois that will provide nearly two-dozen trucking industry professionals, government officials, safety advocates, researchers and others to discuss possible strategies aimed at increasing the use of advanced driver assistance systems in heavy-duty trucks.

This discussion comes during an era in which motor vehicle fatalities are up, NSC said, despite rapid advancements in safety technologies. The group estimates that at least 40,000 people died in crashes in 2016 – a 14% increase since 2014, and the steepest two-year increase since 1964.

NSC added that heavy-duty trucks are not been immune from this “troubling trend” as more than 4,300 large trucks and buses were involved in fatal crashes in 2015, according to the most recent data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Existing advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technologies such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and blind-spot detection could prevent or mitigate heavy-duty truck crashes, NTSB noted.

Yet many trucking organizations and independent operators have not fully embraced new technologies for their vehicles, the agency added – prompting it to include “Increase Implementation of Collision Avoidance Technologies” on its 2017-18 “Most Wanted List” of transportation safety improvements.

The four-part roundtable discussion will begin with an overview of the state of ADAS technologies in the trucking industry. Participants then will discuss driver interactions with the technologies and the most effective strategies for educating and training drivers. The third discussion point will focus on government regulation versus voluntary adoption of safety technologies. Finally, the group will consider challenges to implementing ADAS in heavy-duty fleets and analyze possible solutions.

The meeting is open to the public but seating is limited. The event also will be webcast via the events page on the NTSB website. Click on the registration link and access webcast link day of event, July 24.