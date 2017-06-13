Rolling Strong is providing truck drivers with a mobile platform for getting a variety of health and wellness information while on the road. (File photo)

Rolling Strong, a provider of wellness programs for fleets, company drivers, and owner-operators, recently unveiled a new mobile health and wellness “platform” designed to be accessed via Apple and Android mobile devices, as well as in-cab computing systems.

The company said in a statement that its new mobile health and wellness platform provides drivers with guidance and real-time tracking of meals, exercise, sleep and much more.

To enhance the user-experience, rewards and gaming features have been integrated into the platform, allowing drivers or transportation providers to create and participate in wellness challenges and competitions, noted Bob Perry, COO and founder of Rolling Strong.

“Regulations and technology meant to protect drivers are continually being implemented,” he explained. “With our new health and wellness platform, our entire team is now focused on the industry’s number one asset— the driver—because these men and woman deserve an opportunity to be healthy.

Perry added that the acquisition of Rolling Strong by Velociti back in March was the “catalyst” for developing a trucking-focused mobile health and wellness platform.

Stephen Kane, recently named president of Rolling Strong who has years of experience as a driver, working in operations and technology roles at fleets and running fitness centers, worked with Velociti to combine mobile technology with the comprehensive commercial driver’s license (CDL) wellness program designed by Perry.

“Driver health and wellness is a key issue getting a lot of attention,” Kane said. “However, until now there hasn’t been a tangible program to fully address the needs or the importance of the situation. By collaborating with Velociti and Rolling Strong to merge the vast knowledge and technology expertise to truly start making an impact on the lives of professional truck drivers and the companies they work for.”

He stressed that this new system provides the “knowledge and resources” drivers need to prevent health risks and adopt beneficial lifestyles. “We have achieved the goal of developing a comprehensive and powerful new health and wellness platform that will benefit drivers and their employers,” Kane added.