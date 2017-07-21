Dickie Penrod leased on to Landstar back in 1999. (Photo: Landstar)

Dickie Penrod recently received a 2017 model Western Star 5700XE tractor fitted with a Detroit powertrain and a 68-in. high roof Stratosphere sleeper as part of Landstar System’s “All-Star Truck Giveaway” program.

The random drawing and truck giveaway – sponsored in part by Comdata Systems – occurred at the 6th Annual Landstar BCO All-Star Celebration held back on July 6 – 8 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN.

The red-pearl giveaway truck awarded to Penrod is “exclusively reserved” for a Landstar Million Mile Safe Driver or Landstar Roadstar, the company’s highest honor for business capacity owners (BCOs).

BCO is Landstar’s term for the independent owner-operators who provide the company with transportation capacity under exclusive lease arrangements, the motor carrier noted.

Penrod of Fayetteville, NC, was one of eight semi-finalists drawn by random computerized name generators. Penrod leased on to Landstar in 1999 and was named a One Million Mile Safe Driver in 2008.

“Landstar is very proud of the safety-first professionals who make up Landstar’s unique system of independent owner-operators, sales agents and customers,” added Jim Gattoni, Landstar’s president and CEO, in a statement.

“We’re pleased to have the contributing support of companies like Western Star and Comdata as Landstar rewards positive driver behavior with a chance to win such a grand prize,” he said.