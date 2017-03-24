John Lex, a driver for Walmart Transportation, hosted President Trump in the "Share the Road" Mack Trucks tractor brought to the White House event. (Photo courtesy of ATA)

Members of the American Trucking Associations, along with a contingent of America’s Road Team Captains, visited the White House Thursday for a conversation about issues affecting the trucking industry, including health care.

“Trucking is the backbone of the nation’s economy. We employ 1 in 16 people in the U.S. Driving a truck is the top job in 29 states. Trucking moves 70% of the nation’s freight and 56% of GDP. To grow our economy, we need to take care of the people that move America forward,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear.

“Truck drivers are in all 50 states—every single day. As a driver, we feel the weight of the numerous regulations placed on us, as well as our companies—and those that we serve,” said America’s Road Team Captain Don Logan, a professional truck driver with FedEx Freight, from Eskridge, Kan. “We proudly stand with you in your effort to improve the current healthcare law making it easier for us to make a living and serve America.”

For the event, ATA brought its Image Truck – Interstate One – and a trailer provided by Jet Express featuring Trucking Moves America Forward imaging, hauled by ATA’s Share the Road Truck.

Social media coverage of the event included some highlights:

WATCH: President @realDonaldTrump meets with Trucking leaders at the White House. pic.twitter.com/FyZLKo2qX3 — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 23, 2017

It was an honor to welcome so many truckers and trucking industry leaders to the @WhiteHouse today! pic.twitter.com/M1veooVBNE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017

The truck drivers & CEOs shared their concerns about how Obamacare is a roadblock for their companies & careers. #PassTheBill pic.twitter.com/H2Bluchfpp — Vice President Pence (@VP) March 23, 2017

President Trump is sporting a newly acquired "I luv Trucks" pin at White House event with trucking executives pic.twitter.com/24B8iClUzL — Brian Ries (@moneyries) March 23, 2017