Trucking regs in limbo: What will emerge, and when?

Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs): Published in 2015 and due to take effect in December, Sandberg called the ELD mandate “the big one.” She noted “there are some concerns” regarding whether FMCSA will be completely prepared to roll out the regulation. Specifically, the agency has yet to finalize “the data transfer piece,” especially with regard to supplier self-testing and the impact on the enforcement community.

“The way most people look at it, we anticipate this will move forward, some way or another, even if the data transfer piece is delayed,” Sandberg said. “What we’re hoping is FMCSA will work out some of the logistical problems and make sure federal and state enforcement people are fully trained, and that when fleets begin to implement this on a broader basis that everybody is ready and it goes off without any major problems. I don’t anticipate a delay but, given the surprises we’ve already had with this administration, there’s always the potential for another surprise. I’m telling fleets you need to be preparing.”

But most, if not all, large carriers have already made the transition to AOBRDs, Prime’s Field added.

“In general, we’re in favor [of ELDs], as most big companies are,” he said. “We are concerned about data transfer, and we’re certainly sympathetic to people with a different opinion, but we do feel ELDs are good for the industry. In the long run, the outcome from electronic logs is going to be positive. I think everyone should make the assumption that it is going to take effect this year. There’s a learning curve with this type of technology. This is not something you can switch to overnight and be successful.”

Up next: Speed limiters