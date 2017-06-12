The Supreme Court has declined to hear a legal challenge to the federal government’s electronic logging device (ELD) mandate, making it a near certainty the rule will take effect this December.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) had sought a review by the high court on numerous grounds, including that electronic logs violate the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

However, the decision from the court paves the way for the Dec. 18 implementation date of the mandate from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to go forward.

The mandate calls for nearly all interstate commercial drivers to use ELDs to monitor hours of service.