Strap it down right and tight, driver. With a focus on cargo securement, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's (CVSA) 30th annual International Roadcheck will take place June 6-8. Over a 72-hour period, CVSA-certified commercial motor vehicle inspectors in jurisdictions throughout North America will conduct inspections of commercial motor vehicles and their drivers.

Each year, International Roadcheck places special emphasis on a category of violations. While checking for compliance with safe cargo securement regulations is always part of roadside inspections, CVSA is highlighting cargo securement safety this year as a reminder of its importance to highway safety.

Inspectors will mainly be conducting a North American Standard Level I Inspection, which is the most thorough roadside inspection. It's a 37-step procedure that includes an examination of both driver operating requirements and vehicle mechanical fitness.

Drivers are required to provide items such as their driver's license, hours-of-service documentation, motor carrier registration and shipping documentation, and inspectors will be checking drivers for seat belt usage and the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The vehicle inspection includes checking items such as brake system, cargo, coupling devices, driveline/ driveshaft, exhaust system, frame, fuel system, lighting devices (required lamps), steering mechanism, suspension, tires, van and open-top trailer bodies, wheels, rims and hubs, windshield wipers and emergency exits (on buses).

International Roadcheck is the largest targeted enforcement program on commercial motor vehicles in the world, with nearly 17 trucks or buses inspected, on average, every minute in Canada, the United States and Mexico during a 72-hour period. Since its inception, more than 1.5 million roadside inspections have been conducted during International Roadcheck campaigns.

International Roadcheck is a CVSA program with participation by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators, Transport Canada, and the Secretaría de Comunicaciones y Transportes (Mexico).

Learn more about International Roadcheck.