Roadcheck 2017: Tips and tricks from an inspector, trucker

Be nice?

If you're chosen for inspection, grit your teeth and go through it with some grace. If you’ve got a good truck, you might get an 'atta-boy' as I like to call it. The more you cooperate with the officer, the better you’ll get through the inspection, because the officer has the full discretion to write, or not to write, and to cite you or cite the company. It's not etched in stone, but usually the equipment stuff I would write to the company. The pre-trip stuff, I would cite to the driver. Once I've decided that we’re going through with an inspection, I ask 'is there anything wrong with your truck today that you know from your pre-trip inspection?' If the answer is 'no, I'll say, 'Good for you. I'm going to do your pre-trip again.' I've had owner-operators who, when I asked for their fire extinguisher and triangles, didn’t know where they were. Some triangles would be missing or the fire extinguishers would be covered with dirt and discharged. On the other hand, every driver that told me right up front, “I did my pre-trip today and I found this and this wrong," I've never written a citation. I might write the company but I didn’t write the driver. I understand that between the terminal and the inspection area a light can go out, and so I don’t get all that excited. But you can’t tell me that you left the terminal 80 miles ago and that your tire went completely smooth in 80 miles."