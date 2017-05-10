Roadcheck 2017: Tips and tricks from an inspector, trucker

Roadcheck 2017: Tips and tricks from an inspector, truckerMay 10, 2017
Time to prepare: The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s 30th annual International Roadcheck, billed as the largest targeted enforcement program on commercial motor vehicles in the world, takes place June 6-8. The special emphasis this year is cargo securement. To avoid surprises, we’ve got some insider tips from a long-time inspector—and some driver thoughts about those tips.
After a long career in law enforcement, including 11 years inspecting trucks, Andy Blair now operates DOT Checkups, a York, Pennsylvania company that fleets hire to inspect their trucks before they hit the road. He conducts 300 to 400 inspections of all levels every year.