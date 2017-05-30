On-line training specialist Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI), known for the PRO-TREAD lessons series, is offering free cargo securement training in advance of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) International Roadcheck June 6-8.

“Offering free cargo securement training to prepare carriers for Roadcheck is our way of helping the industry,” said Dr. Jim Voorhees, president and CEO at ITI. “Each year, Roadcheck places special emphasis on a category of violations as a reminder of its importance to highway safety. Data supplied by Vigillo indicates that during Roadcheck 2016, violations increased more than 35% over the three-day event compared to the preceding month. ITI’s cargo securement training will help reduce the number of violations during this year’s Roadcheck and improve safety.”

ITI’s “Flatbed Safety” focuses on securement rules for flatbed cargo as well as safe operating instructions for securing cargo. Topics include working load limits, anchoring straps, proper use of tie down bars, PPE for flatbed operations, working at heights, and interacting with forklifts or cranes.

“We believe carriers will be best served using the training before Roadcheck, but we’re extending it for a week after so any carriers that get violations can use it to fix any lapses in knowledge,” Voorhees said.

CLICK HERE to access Flatbed Safety Training for CVSA Roadcheck.

The free flatbed safety course from ITI applies its mastery learning training strategy, an instructional method by which the student must master each subject before moving to the next. The online strategy is proven to improve employee safety behaviors and to provide defensible proof that students have mastered a topic.

“Each year, CVSA Roadcheck provides a mechanism to stop and inspect thousands of commercial motor vehicles,” said Jim Smith, vice president of safety at ProDrivers, a driver leasing company and ITI PRO-TREAD customer. “Drivers that have knowledge of the Pre-Trip and Cargo Securement requirements are much better prepared for not only the scrutiny brought on by the inspection process, but overall safety in general. ProDrivers depends on quality training from PRO-TREAD to ensure that our drivers are provided up to date and relevant information that will inform them, keep their interest, and keep them coming back for more.”