With the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s International Roadcheck annual truck enforcement program coming up, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. reminds fleets and owner-operators that now is the time to schedule tire and truck inspections.

With nearly 200 locations throughout the United States, including 45 on-highway facilities, Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers (CTSC) offer yard checks, Goodyear Trailer-Readiness inspections and other services to help ensure that tires and trucks are in optimal working order.

“Tire, bus and truck inspections are an important part of the CVSA International Roadcheck program,” said CVSA Executive Director Collin Mooney. “Fleets and owner-operators should not only ensure their tires and commercial motor vehicles are in proper working order before next month’s International Roadcheck, but an ongoing, proactive vehicle maintenance program is essential in helping ensure the vehicles traveling our highways are road-ready and in top vehicle health every day of the year.”

Nearly 63,000 inspections were conducted during last summer’s CVSA International Roadcheck event. Tire and wheel violations accounted for 18.5% of all out-of-service violations that were identified during the three-day program, said CVSA officials.

“This underscores the importance of proactive tire inspection and maintenance— and with hundreds of locations, Goodyear’s CTSC facilities stand ready to help fleets and owner-operators ensure the safety of their commercial trucks,” said Frank Payne, director, CTSC.

This year’s CVSA International Roadcheck, which takes place June 6-8, will focus on cargo securement. However, CVSA inspectors also will examine tire pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition during the event.

“Goodyear offers a variety of proactive tire services, including yard checks, through its CTSC locations,” said Payne. “Our tire professionals can help identify and correct existing conditions and often bring to light other items of concern that could develop into bigger issues, if left unchecked.”

Goodyear CTSC locations also offer Goodyear Trailer-Readiness inspections, during which trained tire professionals inspect trailer lights, wheel seals, reflective tape, mud flaps and other items. Findings are then made available to fleets and owner-operators through a secure online portal.

“Like our yard checks, Goodyear Trailer-Readiness inspections can help identify issues that drivers might miss during their daily inspections,” said Payne.

In addition, Goodyear CTSC locations offer transmission, brake, shock, bearing, coolant, U-joint and windshield wiper inspections, among other truck-related preventive maintenance services.

“Since 2004, our on-highway locations have been an important part of our organization,” said Payne. We are investing in them, as well as our other CTSC locations, to help fleets of all sizes and configurations lower their operating costs over the long term.”

To find a CTSC location, click here.